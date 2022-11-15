FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.91.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

