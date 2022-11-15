Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.28.

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 101.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

