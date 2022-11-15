ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

FORG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

ForgeRock Company Profile

Shares of FORG stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

