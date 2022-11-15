Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in FOX by 183.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 282.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 281,041 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

