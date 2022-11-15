Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,994 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,234,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

