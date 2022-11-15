Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fulgent Genetics traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.61. 4,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

