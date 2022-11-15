Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fulgent Genetics traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.61. 4,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
