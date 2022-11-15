Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 1.85. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,731,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 180,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

