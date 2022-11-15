Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Full House Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 1.85. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.73.
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.
