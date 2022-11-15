Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.22 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.57). Approximately 28,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 600,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Funding Circle Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.32. The company has a market cap of £174.15 million and a P/E ratio of 535.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Insider Transactions at Funding Circle

Funding Circle Company Profile

In related news, insider Oliver White bought 129,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £50,649.30 ($59,517.39).

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

