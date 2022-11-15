General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of GIS opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

