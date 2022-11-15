Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $148,598.28 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $146.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,883.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,113,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.