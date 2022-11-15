Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $120.00. The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 2364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 610,063 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $13,719,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 117,206 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.3 %

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

