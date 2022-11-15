Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $185,000.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,261.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 469.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Group 1 Automotive

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

