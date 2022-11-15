HC Wainwright Lowers AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Price Target to $16.00

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AIKI stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.06.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts forecast that AIkido Pharma will post -4 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 247.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
