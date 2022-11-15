Head-To-Head Analysis: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) vs. Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 46.32% 5.68% 3.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 13.68 $95.72 million $0.98 22.57

Analyst Ratings

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ingenia Communities Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingenia Communities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.28%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Ingenia Communities Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on over 5,000 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do. In addition to the Group's on balance sheet portfolio of 61 communities, Ingenia's portfolio includes: two greenfield lifestyle community developments owned through a development Joint Venture with Sun Communities, Inc (NYSE: SUI); and nine established communities (plus one development asset) through the Group's managed funds. In addition to ownership interests in the JV and funds, Ingenia receives fees as manager and developer of these entities. The Group is supported by over 3,500 investors and has 700 employees dedicated to creating community for our residents and guests.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

