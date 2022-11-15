Head to Head Analysis: Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) & Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tailwind Acquisition and Exponent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exponent has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Acquisition N/A -133.06% 9.46% Exponent 20.06% 27.40% 16.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.9% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Exponent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and Exponent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A Exponent $466.27 million 10.96 $101.20 million $1.90 53.12

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats Tailwind Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

