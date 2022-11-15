Head-To-Head Comparison: OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte -787.97% -56.67% -24.41% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and Virax Biolabs Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $7.73 million 6.29 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.63 Virax Biolabs Group $120,000.00 141.79 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virax Biolabs Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OncoCyte.

89.4% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OncoCyte and Virax Biolabs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 1 4 0 2.80 Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoCyte currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 558.54%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About Virax Biolabs Group

(Get Rating)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.