Head to Head Comparison: Viad (NYSE:VVI) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 0.79% 18.08% 1.34% The OLB Group -21.19% -17.08% -15.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viad and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.22 -$92.65 million ($0.74) -40.46 The OLB Group $16.71 million 0.78 -$4.98 million ($0.57) -1.56

Volatility & Risk

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Viad has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viad and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.62%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viad beats The OLB Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About The OLB Group

(Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

