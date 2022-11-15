Head to Head Contrast: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) versus Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Chester Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.71 million 2.60 $4.87 million $1.54 12.35 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Chester Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.33% 9.83% 0.90% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction and land loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of June 30, 2022, it operated six full-service banking offices located in Shreveport, Louisiana; two full-service banking offices located in Bossier City, Louisiana; and one full-service banking office located in Minden, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.