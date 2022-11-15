Head to Head Review: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 146.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 1 3 1 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus price target of $56.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.96%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 27.84% 20.34% 12.83% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.60% 10.98% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.80 $423.86 million $5.29 8.77 Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 5.49 $47.28 million $0.65 28.55

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

