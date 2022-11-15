Head-To-Head Survey: Hagerty (HGTY) & The Competition

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hagerty to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hagerty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hagerty Competitors 141 927 1148 27 2.47

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 32.52%. Given Hagerty’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hagerty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -54.06% -4.35% Hagerty Competitors 4.69% 26.25% 3.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hagerty and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million -$46.36 million -14.93 Hagerty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.06 million 156.67

Hagerty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hagerty competitors beat Hagerty on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

