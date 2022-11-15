Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

(Get Rating)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.