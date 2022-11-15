Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Hess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,270 shares of company stock worth $15,921,756. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hess Stock Down 0.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,818,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. Hess has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.