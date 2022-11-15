Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

HIW opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

