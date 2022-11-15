Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

