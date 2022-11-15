Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Andrew Sutch Purchases 938 Shares

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch purchased 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £806.68 ($947.92).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SONG opened at GBX 86 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8,600.00. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 77.20 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.41.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 720.77%.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

