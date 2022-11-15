Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,391.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

