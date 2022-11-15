HP (HPQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

