Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $539,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

