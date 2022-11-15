ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE ING opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in ING Groep by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 803,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 188,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 372,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 203,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $5,325,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

