Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 6,420,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,256.2 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
Innovent Biologics stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Innovent Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
