Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Down 5%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 19,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 145,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $68.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at $49,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.