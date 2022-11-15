Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Down 5%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 19,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 145,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a market cap of $68.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.