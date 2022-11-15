Insider Buying: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Director Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10.

Shares of AQN opened at C$10.61 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.46 and a 52-week high of C$20.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

