Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,517,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,756,794.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,978 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92.

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00.

Appian Trading Down 2.5 %

APPN stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.63. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $90.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 604,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 69,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.