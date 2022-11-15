Insider Buying: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CFO Buys 26,000 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $178,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a PE ratio of -751.25 and a beta of 0.79. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

About Repay

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Repay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 8.2% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

