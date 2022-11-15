Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Six Flags Entertainment

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.