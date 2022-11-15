Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CMO Sells 27,363 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 27,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $485,145.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Muriel Ganeshan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

