Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

About Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

