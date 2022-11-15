Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 584 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,442.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,216.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

