Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $824.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $848.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

