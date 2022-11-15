Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 260 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $5,584.80.
Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $876.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 56.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
