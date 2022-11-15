Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 2,702 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.3 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.55. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

