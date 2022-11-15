Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.13 per share, with a total value of $2,145,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,243,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,166,701.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 181,387 shares of company stock valued at $16,976,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NSIT stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

