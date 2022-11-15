Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $46,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

