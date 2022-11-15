Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

