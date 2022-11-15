Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 13,776 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMART Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $808.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

