Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 3,639 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Robert Half International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,662 shares of company stock worth $2,232,068. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

