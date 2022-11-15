Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 315,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

