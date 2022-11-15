Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nutrien by 12.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

NTR stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

