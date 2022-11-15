Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $60,733,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $592.90 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $623.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.80.

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.