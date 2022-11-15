Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at $37,509,901.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,205,377 shares of company stock worth $43,590,030. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.